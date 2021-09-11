RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of RadNet worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

