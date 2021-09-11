Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

ROK opened at $314.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

