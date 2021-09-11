Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

