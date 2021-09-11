Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $122,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,248,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

