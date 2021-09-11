Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.