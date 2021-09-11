Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

