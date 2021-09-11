Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 2,817.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHI opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

