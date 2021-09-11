Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.30. 983,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,519. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

