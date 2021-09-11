Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 48,260 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
