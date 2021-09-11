Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 568,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 605,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.82).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purplebricks Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of £199.42 million and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.06.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

