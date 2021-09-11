PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

