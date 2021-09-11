Proton One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.25 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Proton has a total market cap of $49.04 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 103.6% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

