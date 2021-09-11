Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFHD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Professional by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

