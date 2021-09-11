PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) to Raise $126 Million in IPO

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) is planning to raise $126 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,500,000 shares at $22.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp generated $21 million in revenue and had a net loss of $54.7 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp has a market-cap of $947.8 million.

PROCEPT BioRobotics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. We develop, manufacture and sell the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. Our proprietary AquaBeam Robotic System employs a single-use disposable handpiece to deliver our Aquablation therapy, which combines real-time, multidimensional imaging, personalized treatment planning, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted and rapid removal of prostate tissue. “.

PROCEPT BioRobotics was founded in 2021 and has 205 employees. The company is located at 900 Island Drive, Redwood City, CA, 94065, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 232-7200 or on the web at http://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

