Probabilities Fund Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

