Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.19. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 2,828 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $550,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.