Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT Raised to $26.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTIL stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,858 shares of company stock valued at $623,060 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

