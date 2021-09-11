PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,177,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PPG Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.