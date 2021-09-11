PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

