PowerPool 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.97 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and $11.97 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,262,417 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

