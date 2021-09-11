PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

