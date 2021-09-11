Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.