Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $60.72. 1,027,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,012. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

