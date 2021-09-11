Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,373. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

