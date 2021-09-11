Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $67,395,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 610,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,166. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

