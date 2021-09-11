PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Analysis

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91% PolyPid N/A -48.24% -46.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repro Med Systems and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 1 3.50

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.40%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.43 -$1.21 million $0.02 147.50 PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.98

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

