Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $107.60 or 0.00235956 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $389,287.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

