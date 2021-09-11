PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.74. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.