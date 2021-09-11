PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

