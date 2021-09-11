PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $864.19 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $829.72 and a 200 day moving average of $836.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

