PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

