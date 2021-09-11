PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 49,372.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 36.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 227,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.93 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

