PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

