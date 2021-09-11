PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.