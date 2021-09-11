PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,752 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.41 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.