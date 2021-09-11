PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,218 shares of company stock worth $12,946,303. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

