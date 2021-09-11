Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 51.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.