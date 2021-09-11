Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Planet Fitness worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after buying an additional 88,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

