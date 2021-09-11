Pirl 24-Hour Volume Hits $205.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $38,292.60 and approximately $205.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,277.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.74 or 0.07217139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.64 or 0.01399466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00553574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.94 or 0.00532150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00346137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

