Piper Sandler Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.25 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

