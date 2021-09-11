Pi Financial Reiterates “C$2.15” Price Target for good natured Products (CVE:GDNP)

Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$188.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

