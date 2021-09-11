PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $234,097.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

