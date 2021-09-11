Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Increasing throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil and higher pipeline volumes have been aiding the partnership. However, rising expenses associated with operating and maintenance have been hurting the partnership’s bottom-line. Significant exposure to debt capital is reflecting the midstream player’s weak financials. Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants have been affecting upstream business. This in turn will hurt demand for midstream energy assets.”

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.