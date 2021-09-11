Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

