Persistence (XPRT) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Persistence has a market cap of $447.43 million and $5.35 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00024508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 114,583,391 coins and its circulating supply is 40,153,877 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

