Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $12,345.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,063,306 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

