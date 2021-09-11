Penta (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Penta has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $18,518.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.