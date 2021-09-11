Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

