PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $10.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,227. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

