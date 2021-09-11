Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 3,250 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PKBK opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $250.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

